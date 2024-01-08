Truth behind AEW star Jeff Hardy's recent 'slip' spot revealed

On the January 5, 2024 edition of AEW Rampage, The Hardys and Mark Briscoe battled against Butcher and the Blade along with Kip Sabian in a six-man tag team match.

During the match, Jeff Hardy botched a corner move while launching himself through Matt's back. Since then, fans have been slamming the star and advising him to retire.

However, according to Jose the Assistant, this spot was planned, and not a botch. He recently took to Twitter and revealed that the 'slip' spot was discussed backstage before the match.

"I remember speaking with Jeff before that match and he mentioned he was doing the 'slip' spot. The man is f***ing smart and all the fans fell for it and believed he did slip. A good magician can make them still BELIEVE. Y’all legends," Jose The Assistant wrote.

Ultimately, The Hardys and Mark Briscoe defeated the trio of Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and the Blade.

Matt Hardy breaks ties with Private Party on AEW Rampage

Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy returned as Private Party in AEW after many months. Also, Quen was previously injured in November 2022.

On the most recent installment of Rampage, the Private Party returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion and put every tag team on notice, implying a new start to their journey.

However, a few months back, Matt Hardy, Isiah, and Mark were a faction named Hardy Party. Unfortunately, the former WWE star announced that he would not continue the stable and disbanded it on Rampage.

Matt said:

"We are very happy to pick up that W but I am also very happy for you and proud of you because you're back, you're healthy and you look like a million bucks. You guys look good and dude, you guys got this. You know why you've got this? Because you've sat underneath the tree of the tag team GOATs, of the living legends, the Hardys, the greatest tag team to ever do it. But they say if you love something, you have to let it go and it's time for you guys to be your own men. To be your own team. So, there's no more Hardy Party. It's gonna be the Hardys and Private Party."

Now that Private Party has returned to the promotion, fans are wondering who will face the duo next.

Do you think Private Party will go after the AEW World Tag Team Championships? Let us know in the comments section below.

