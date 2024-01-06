Matt Hardy disbands AEW faction on Rampage

AEW's stable scenario has seen some changes in recent days. A few days ago, Adam Cole announced The Undisputed Kingdom and his plans for the stable.

On the January 5 episode of Rampage, Matt Hardy announced that Hardy Party, the stable that had him team up with Private Party - Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen - has broken up.

It all happened when the Hardy Boyz cut a promo after teaming up with Mark Briscoe to defeat Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade. While the former WWE tag team champions were talking backstage to Renee Paquette about going to Dynamite, they were interrupted by Isiah and Quen. However, the youngsters were informed by Matt Hardy that the Hardy Party stood disbanded. He praised his former associates and told them that it was time for them to be their own men.

"We are very happy to pick up that W but I am also very happy for you and proud of you because you're back, you're healthy and you look like a million bucks. You guys look good and dude, you guys got this. You know why you've got this? Because you've sat underneath the tree of the tag team GOATs, of the living legends, the Hardyz, the greatest tag team to ever do it. But they say if you love something, you have to let it go and it's time for you guys to be your own men. To be your own team. So, there's no more Hardy Party. It's gonna be the Hardys and Private Party," Matt Hardy said. [0:32 - 1:01]

The stable had been around for some time. However, Private Party has not performed together since November last year owing to an injury to Mark Quen.

AEW's Hardy Boyz start the new year with a win

Hardy Boyz and Mark Briscoe teamed up to defeat the trio of Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and the Blade, making their first win in the Jacksonville-based company since 2022. However, the multi-time champions are still waiting for a win as a tag team, as they are currently on a losing streak.

The Hardy Boyz have earlier expressed their displeasure about their booking in the Tony Khan-led company but also posted some heartfelt words on their social media when the crowd gave them a standing ovation after a match on a December episode of AEW: Rampage.

