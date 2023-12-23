[Watch] The Hardy Boyz get a standing ovation after AEW Rampage goes off the air, Matt issues apology to fans

The Hardy Boyz have had a hard time recently, with some fans wondering whether they should be sacked from AEW. However, none of that negativity was present when they were in the ring during the latest episode of Rampage.

The duo was in a tag team match against The Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, with Roderick Strong present at ringside. The Hardy Boyz lost the match but got a standing ovation from the crowd, which seems to have moved them. Matt Hardy posted about this experience on his Twitter handle.

"[EXCLUSIVE] Thanks for the incredible love you showed myself & Jeff following our #AEWRampage match, Oklahoma City. I apologize for allowing my anger & frustration to get the best of me. Nothing changes though - We’re gonna do whatever it takes to return to the top."

Professional wrestling has its ups and downs, and everyone has to go through a phase of downfall. Matt and Jeff Hardy have proved their mettle time and again, and it should only be a matter of time before they bounce back.

AEW's Matt Hardy vented about facing disrespect on social media earlier

Before receiving a standing ovation from the crowd during AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to speak about the disrespect he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, faced and asserted that it would no longer be tolerated.

"It’s time to make all this kids that grew up idolizing us starting saying our name with reverence. The disrespect will no longer be tolerated. We’re #LivingLegends, we’re the Tag Team GOATs, we’re The F*cking Hardys! We’ll beat RESPECT into you tonight on #AEWRampage, Kingdom."

The two brothers played an instrumental role in WWE during the Attitude Era. They are also widely considered to be architects of the extreme genre of wrestling, along with the Dudley Boyz. While Matt is more prominent on social media, his tweet about not tolerating disrespect had his brother Jeff in tow as well.

