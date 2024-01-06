The Hardy Boyz's underwhelming AEW run comes to an end

For the first time in around two and a half months, the Hardy Boyz have scored a victory tonight in trios action. They teamed up with Mark Briscoe.

Briscoe and the Hardy Boyz took on Kip Sabian, who was with the Butcher and the Blade. The three stars were looking to ramp up momentum, as Briscoe was coming from the Continental Classic where he only garnered one victory, and the iconic tag team was gunning for starting a winning streak after a series of losses.

Their opponents put up a good fight, but once Briscoe and the Hardys got rolling, it was hard to stop them. To close out the match, Matt hit the Twist of Fate, and Jeff and Mark Briscoe topped this off with a Swanton Bomb and a Froggy Bow respectivley for the win.

Expand Tweet

Despite some rough bumps along the way, the Hardy Boyz start 2024 with a victory, but they are yet to break their tag team losing streak as a duo, as they are coming off a loss to The Kingdom a few weeks ago, and their last win being in 2022.

How do you think the Hardys should be booked moving forward? Let us know in the comments section below.