"They are embarrassing Tony," "Time to hang it up" - AEW spot convinces fans The Hardys might never get another WWE run

Fans have responded critically to a spot in an AEW trios match involving The Hardys, expressing the belief that the veteran tag team may no longer have what it takes to have another run in WWE.

In a recent trios match on Rampage, The Hardys teamed up with Mark Briscoe to take on The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian. Briscoe secured the win for his team with his patented flying elbow from the top rope. The bout was entertaining for the most part, though a botch on the part of Jeff Hardy has been circulating on social media.

A user on X posted a clip from the match that showed Jeff Hardy landing a bit short on executing his signature assisted corner splash. Fans have criticized the misdelivery of the move and raised questions regarding the ability, or lack thereof, of The Hardys to perform safely at the highest level at this stage of their career.

Some individuals, however, noted that The Hardys' performance through the rest of the match had been decent. At the same time, one theorized that the botch may even be part of a storyline dealing with the former Team Xtreme as aging veterans coming to terms with their deteriorating skills.

The commentary team on Rampage mentioned that the AEW Trios Champions, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, should keep an eye on the team of the Hardys and Mark Briscoe. Fans are eager to find out if a clash between the two teams is imminent.

The Hardys' AEW run has been marred by various issues. After reuniting on a March 2022 episode of Dynamite, Jeff and Matt Hardy defeated Private Party in their first tag match in the promotion. However, in June of the same year, Tony Khan announced that Jeff Hardy had been suspended following an arrest for DUI and other violations, stating that the suspension would be lifted only after the former WWE Champion completed his treatment and maintained his sobriety successfully.

Jeff Hardy returned to rescue Matt from an ambush in an April 2023 episode of Dynamite, reuniting the two once again. However, the brothers have recently expressed unhappiness over the nature of their recent booking.

A 50-year-old veteran recently made an unexpected AEW in-ring debut

A former WWE Superstar and 50-year-old veteran arrived in AEW in a surprising move and brought his iconic theme song with him.

Scotty 2 Hotty made his surprise in-ring debut in a dark match during a recent Dynamite taping under the ring name Scott Taylor after working backstage as a producer in the Jacksonville-based promotion for several months.

The Attitude Era legend made his entrance to the music of his former faction in WWE, Too Cool. In the match, he teamed with The Acclaimed and fellow WWE alumn Billy Gunn to defeat Matt Menard, Jake Hager, and The Gunns in an eight-person tag-team match.

