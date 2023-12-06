4 Stars who publicly admitted they are unhappy with AEW right now

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has achieved great heights due to a core team working to keep a great working environment. However, many within the company have lately been pointing out the flaws of the upper management, and morale seems to be down backstage as well.

It was recently reported that Jay White was not happy with the way the promotion booked him to lose to the AEW world champion, MJF. Furthermore, more stars have also expressed frustration regarding their treatment in the company recently. Here are some of the major names:

#4. Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

Dr. Britt Baker has been one of the pillars of the AEW women's division. DMD carried the division as the women's champion at one point. However, 2023 has been a disappointing year for Baker. Recently, Baker expressed her grievances about not getting promo time on TV for the entirety of 2023 on the "X" social media platform:

Although Britt Baker was in the title picture earlier this year, she has lost most of her matches. The DMD has been absent from TV for the past few months, and only time will tell when she will return to grace the women's division.

#3. Matt Hardy

The former WWE tag team champion and one-half of the legendary tag team, Hardy Boyz, Matt Hardy made his AEW debut back in 2020. After having a decent run on the roster, he was joined by his brother, Jeff Hardy, two years later.

However, Matt is not happy with how The Hardys have been booked and aired his frustration while speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"Frustration with the direction I would say more than anything else. There were a couple of times...we just want to have a direction and a story and be able to go down that path. There have been a couple things we've talked about doing the last few months and stuff has changed. That would be a frustration with creative. Obviously, things change, people get hurt, it is what it is, but that would be the main frustration." (H/T Cultaholic)

#2. QT Marshall

QT Marshall signed a contract with AEW in the year of its inception back in 2019. Since then, QT has been working as a backstage trainer and coach with some onscreen appearances and matches. However, he recently announced that he will be leaving the company by the end of 2023.

Marshall announced the news of him leaving on the "X" social media platform. He also seemingly expressed his grief towards the direction the company is headed by saying it's a lot different than it was back in 2019.

Moreover, Dave Meltzer also reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that QT Marshall expressed a lot of frustrations regarding his position in AEW, and he wanted to be a wrestling star, as per the report.

#1. Jeff Hardy

Former WWE champion and legend Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut last year and reunited with his brother, Matt Hardy. The Hardys have been wrestling occasionally to put over young talent. However, Jeff has yet to do something notable in his All Elite career.

After growing frustrated, Jeff Hardy finally spoke out, comparing his current run to his last WWE run. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy recently, here is what Jeff said:

"When I first came back, it was pretty exciting. I didn’t know what was going to be happening in the near future, but I think the last time I was in this extreme dimension of y’all’s podcast, I said that in WWE, I felt like I was a ghost, just walking around backstage. Honestly, man, I kind of still feel like that at AEW, just because of not being involved in something cool. I feel like there’s something so special that we (Jeff and Matt) have within us to really bring out."

Well, it seems the morale is down backstage in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and Only time will tell what company CEO and President Tony Khan and the higher-ups have in mind to make things right.

