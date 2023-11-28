AEW star who recently quit expressed a lot of frustration backstage - Reports

An AEW star who recently announced their departure from the company reportedly had a lot of frustrations before making the decision to leave All Elite Wrestling.

On November 27th, 2023, QT Marshall took to social media to announce that after four years with All Elite Wrestling, he would be leaving the company at the end of the year.

While the announcement took a number of people by surprise, Dave Meltzer noted on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Marshall had been frustrated about his position in the company for some time.

“I have heard from many, many people, some of whom did not know that this was happening, and most of whom did, so it was not a secret. Some have known for weeks, some have known for months. People have talked to him. He’s expressed his frustrations. There have been things that have happened. QT had a very well paying job, he was a Vice President of creative and talent. He’s no longer doing the formats, but he did those for years. I think there’s a lot of things that have been said." (H/T WrestleTalk)

According to Meltzer, the biggest problem that QT had with his position in AEW was that he wanted to be positioned as a star inside the ring. However, despite having good matches with a number of fellow roster members, that was never going to happen.

“One thing with QT, and it’s a big one - QT wants to be a wrestling star. And it wasn’t gonna happen in AEW. I know he expressed frustration to a lot of people about that - feeling he’s had good matches but he’s not been positioned to be a wrestling star there." (H/T WrestleTalk)

QT Marshall seems to be leaving AEW on good terms

While it's evident that QT Marshall didn't get to do everything he wanted during his time in All Elite Wrestling, he did have the support and love from a lot of people within the company.

Meltzer also stated that the talent in All Elite Wrestling understood QT's frustrations, but no one has said one bad thing about him and that he will be leaving the company on good terms.

“Of everyone that I heard from, not one had anything bad to say about QT. And most were sympathetic towards him. A lot of talent tweeted it, but a lot of talent privately, very supportive of QT and understanding his position.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Marshall didn't achieve a lot of success within the AEW ring, but he was given the chance to have a brief run with the AAA Latin American Championship in Mexico over the summer. That reign recently came to an end when he was defeated at an AAA show in November 2023 by Octagon Jr.

