Former WWE star’s title reign comes to an end after 99 days

A former WWE star's title reign has come to an end after 99 days, thanks to the help of a former AEW Champion.

One story that has been playing out away from the world of All Elite Wrestling is QT Marshall's quest to become one of Mexico's greatest performers. He captured the AAA Latin American Championship in August 2023.

Marshall defended the title around the world in AEW and ROH in the United States, Progress in the United Kingdom, and even on the Canadian independent scene. But he never defended the belt in Mexico, that was until the recent AAA Guerra de Titanes event on November 19th.

Expand Tweet

Sadly for Marshall, he was defeated by Octagon Jr., who also had a helping hand from Pentagon Jr., who AEW fans will know better as Penta El Zero Miedo. QT's reign ended at 99 days with nine successful defenses.

The show also featured AEW star Dralistico, who was in action on the same night. He lost to El Hijo del Vikingo in a match for Vikingo's AAA Mega Championship.

When did QT Marshall wrestle for WWE?

Some people may have read through this article and thought, 'hang on, when did QT Marshall wrestle for WWE?' To answer that question, we have to go back to the black-and-gold era of NXT.

Marshall wrestled a total of four matches for WWE in four different years on their NXT TV show. He wrestled under names like Michael Q. Laurie, Mike Cuellari, and eventually Mike Marshall.

Expand Tweet

Some fans were familiar with QT's work in companies like Ring of Honor, but Marshall never achieved any success in NXT as he was defeated in every match he competed in, losing to Aiden English, Baron Corbin, and Heavy Machinery.

Did you know that QT Marshall worked for World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments section below.