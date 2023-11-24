Major AEW star "not thrilled" with his booking - Reports

According to recent reports, an AEW star was not happy with his booking at Full Gear pay-per-view. The star in question is none other than Jay White.

White faced MJF for the World Championship and unfortunately suffered a pinfall loss, which marked his first pinfall defeat in All Elite Wrestling. While the match received mixed reactions from fans, White was reportedly dissatisfied with both the build-up and the match itself.

Veteran journalist Wade Keller reported on PWTorch.com that he had heard Jay White "wasn't thrilled" with how things went for the match against MJF.

"Jay White wasn’t thrilled, based on what I’ve been told, how things went with the build and the match against MJF, so he might be motivated to shine in this tournament. He’s still among the top choices for Tony Khan to build around as a top-top star in his company for years to come. A win here, with a series of standout matches, would elevate him in the AEW universe closer to how his New Japan fans viewed him."

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will book White following Full Gear, and fans are eagerly anticipating what's next for the Bullet Club Gold leader.

AEW star Jay White made an important move on Dynamite following his loss

The Switchblade entered the highly-anticipated Continental Classic Gold League tournament on Dynamite. Following his first pinfall loss, White made his presence felt as he sought to avenge his loss of Full Gear.

Jay White squared off against Rush in an intense singles match on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite in a highly-anticipated Continental Classic Gold League tournament.

The bout saw White winning the contest following a low blow when the referee's attention was diverted with a blade runner on Rush. The win saw him securing three points in the tournament.

What are your thoughts on White's booking in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.