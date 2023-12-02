Jeff Hardy expresses frustration with his current booking in AEW

Jeff Hardy is of the most charismatic stars on the roster AEW has to offer. The 46-year old star has been reportedly upset after being on the sidelines of late due to creative differences.

Jeff Hardy debuted in March 2022 in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and since then hasn't been doing much of note.

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about feeling like a ghost in the company.

"When I first came back, it was pretty exciting. I didn’t know what was going to be happening in the near future, but I think the last time I was in this extreme dimension of y’all’s podcast, I said that in WWE, I felt like I was a ghost, just walking around backstage. Honestly, man, I kind of still feel like that at AEW, just because of not being involved in something cool. I feel like there’s something so special that we (Jeff and Matt) have within us to really bring out," said Jeff Hardy.

He also talked about bringing back his old gimmick 'Antichrist of Professional Wrestling' from TNA Wrestling.

"It just feels like it’s inevitable. It feels so right. You got to create the moments yourself when you feel something you’re so passionate about. Little by little, I think we’re eventually going to get there," said Jeff. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Matt Hardy says him and Jeff Hardy have been nice for a long time

Recently, Matt Hardy teased a gimmick change in the promotion following online criticism.

While speaking on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the latter spoke about being tired of catering to the fans for a very long time.

"If you’re one of those fans online that get mad, or the internet wrestling reporters post stuff, and we make headlines because we talk about interesting stuff and we have interesting viewpoints, interesting opinions, and if you get mad about all that, and don’t like me, and you think I’m a pariah, fine. Have it your way. There’s plenty of people that don’t, and those are the people that I’m catering to now, because once again, even at AEW, myself and Jeff, we’ve been very nice for a long time," said Matt Hardy.

On the latest installment of Dynamite, the Hardys and Isiah Cassidy lost to Action Andretti and Top Flight.

