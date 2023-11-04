"We’ve been very nice for a long time - 16-time WWE champion teases a major gimmick change in AEW

An AEW star has hinted at a gimmick change. This former WWE star has been known for his unique gimmicks. This is none other than Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy has been using different and new characters for a long time. The former WWE United States Champion has always preferred changes over letting a character go stale.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 49-year-old said that no matter how nice the latter is to people, they have constantly criticized him.

“If you’re one of those fans online that get mad or the internet wrestling reporters post stuff, and we make headlines because we talk about interesting stuff and we have interesting viewpoints, interesting opinions, and if you get mad about all that, and don’t like me, and you think I’m a pariah, fine. Have it your way. There’s plenty of people that don’t, and those are the people that I’m catering to now because once again, even at AEW, myself and Jeff, we’ve been very nice for a long time,” said Matt Hardy.

The AEW star also said that he is tired of giving respect to the people who criticize him, and therefore, the fans will get to see a realistic version of himself.

“We were willing to give back and give back and give back, but now, we really hadn’t been shown the respect that we should have been getting all along. So now we’re going to stop giving, and we’re going to start taking, so we’re not becoming heels, we are becoming real, and you are going to see the most realistic version of Matt Hardy that you’ve ever seen coming up in the future.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Since his debut in AEW, the star showed the fans different shades of characters in this tenure.

AEW Star Matt Hardy discusses his retirement

Matt Hardy has wrestled for almost three decades now. The 49-year-old star, alongside his brother Jeff Hardy, has created unforgettable moments in the squared circle.

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran talked about when he will lace up his boots.

"I don't know. I will leave that up to my body. I will let it determine how much longer I can do this. It's my passion. It's something I love. I'm at that point where I like giving back and I like helping other people as well. So I'm gonna do it as long as I can do it, you know, and when it's time to hang it up and move on, I shall hang it up and move on," said Matt Hardy. [H/T - Fightful]

Fans are eagerly waiting for his next gimmick, as all his previous characters were marvelous.

Who would be Matt Hardy's opponent in his final match? Let us know in the comments below.

