Former WWE United States Champion reveals when he plans to retire

A former WWE United States Champion currently signed to AEW recently spoke about when he plans to retire from in-ring competition.

The star in question is none other than Matt Hardy who has been wrestling since he was a teenager alongside his brother Jeff Hardy. The duo has won tag titles all over the world and has also had a successful singles career in professional wrestling.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star reflected on his possible retirement:

"I don't know. I will leave that up to my body. I will let it determine how much longer I can do this. It's my passion. It's something I love. I'm at that point where I like giving back and I like helping other people as well. So I'm gonna do it as long as I can do it, you know, and when it's time to hang it up and move on, I shall hang it up and move on," he said. "There are so many amazing, great people out there who are so supportive and have followed me and my brother, Jeff, for the long haul. It's amazing. When we come out on AEW, week in and week out, and we get that great reaction, and people still are showing love for us, and they're chanting 'Hardy,' and they're chanting 'Delete,' and they're doing the 'Delete swipe,' it's inspiring to me. It inspires me, it motivates me to continue to try to work hard to just be the best that I can and go out there and still do my gig and give them a Matt Hardy/Jeff Hardy memory." H/T:[Fightful]

WWE veteran Matt Hardy reacts to TNA name change

WWE veteran Matt Hardy recently spoke about IMPACT Wrestling reverting back to TNA. Matt Hardy is also a former two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

During a recent Ask Matt Hardy Anything session, the former WWE United States Champion spoke about the latest name change of IMPACT:

"It's intriguing, [...] They are doing good stuff, they've got a lot of buzz around them and I obviously saw this announcement about how they went back to the 'TNA' branding as opposed to 'IMPACT Wrestling' and it really makes me wonder if there's... what is the true motivation behind this? There could be something I don't know."

The former WWE star continued:

"I know they were looking to kind of turn over a new leaf, kind of start a new as IMPACT but the crowd still does chant "TNA" and as long as time goes on they will I think call it 'TNA' [...] TNA is a branding that is kinda like embedded in people's minds. So I don't know if they did it for that and they just felt like that would be better or if there was some other reason behind the scenes which may have beneficial to go back to 'TNA'" [From 17:09 to 18:17]

