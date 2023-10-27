"I don't think LA Knight is going to be the one to beat Roman," says former world champion now in AEW

The WWE Universe might have forced the promotion to award LA Knight with a match against Roman Reigns, but Matt Hardy doesn't feel the star will dethrone the Tribal Chief.

Knight will challenge The Bloodline Leader for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. LA Knight has gotten the fanbase on his side and is amongst the hottest babyfaces in all of professional wrestling, even garnering attention from various AEW talents, including Matt Hardy.

The former ECW World Champion spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel match on his podcast and honestly explained why LA Knight won't be chosen to end one of the greatest world title reigns in history.

While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the legendary star predicted Roman Reigns would defeat LA Knight in Saudi Arabia while noting that the Samoan star might only drop the belt at a show like WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

"I don't think LA Knight is going to be the one to beat Roman. If it did happen, it would be some sort of an upset, you know, I wouldn't hate it," claimed Matt Hardy. "But it is what it is. I think Roman is still going to continue to reign on as the champion. And I see Roman dropping the title on the biggest of platforms, you know, on the bigger stage, I'm guessing at a WrestleMania or SummerSlam." [41:22 - 41:48]

Matt Hardy would not mind LA Knight winning, but the AEW star recalls WWE's mistake with Cody Rhodes

The tag team legend wasn't the only person expecting Cody Rhodes to finish his story at the last WrestleMania event.

Many fans and pundits also felt it was the right time and place for Reigns to conclude a record-breaking run as champion. Matt Hardy stated that whoever defeats Roman will see his career get elevated to a different level, and he firmly felt Cody Rhodes deserved that victory.

Hardy doubted if WWE could regain the same hype if they have a rematch down the line, as you can view below:

"I think, with Roman, it's going to be a huge, huge, huge deal, and it's going to be a huge elevator for whom he drops the title. It's almost a shame that he didn't drop it to Cody, you know, back at WrestleMania last year. We shall see. I don't know if we can recapture that magic that they had before. Maybe? Maybe not? But it is what it is. Whenever he drops that title, and if it's done right, it would be a big deal." [41;49 - 41:18]

Expand Tweet

Did WWE make a mistake not having Cody win against Roman? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.