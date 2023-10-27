AEW's Matt Hardy comments on the "true motivation" behind TNA name change

AEW star Matt Hardy reflects on the thought behind IMPACT Wrestling going back to "TNA" branding, as he also has a brief history with the company.

Matt Hardy has a long and storied career in professional wrestling that spans decades. He gained prominence during his time in the WWE, where he formed one of the greatest tag teams of all time, "The Hardy Boyz," along with his brother, Jeff Hardy. Matt is currently signed to AEW as an active competitor.

Prior to that, Hardy also had a stint in IMPACT Wrestling (aka TNA), where he popularized his "Broken" character. Meanwhile, IMPACT Wrestling recently announced that they are going back to "TNA" branding, and Matt Hardy presented his opinion on the same.

During his Ask Matt Hardy Anything session recently, the former WWE Tag Team Champion was asked about the latest name change of IMPACT, and he stated the following:

"It's intriguing, [...] They are doing good stuff, they've got a lot of buzz around them and I obviously saw this announcement about how they went back to the 'TNA' branding as opposed to 'IMPACT Wrestling' and it really makes me wonder if there's... what is the true motivation behind this? There could be something I don't know."

Hardy further added:

"I know they were looking to kind of turn over a new leaf, kind of start a new as IMPACT but the crowd still does chant "TNA" and as long as time goes on they will I think call it 'TNA' [...] TNA is a branding that is kinda like embedded in people's minds. So I don't know if they did it for that and they just felt like that would be better or if there was some other reason behind the scenes which may have beneficial to go back to 'TNA'" [From 17:09 to 18:17]

The Hardys returned to action on AEW TV

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have been making occasional appearances on AEW TV in order to put over young talent. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, The Hardys, alongside Zay, were featured in a high-profile trios match against the current ROH Six-Man Tag Champions Hangman Adam Page and The Young Bucks.

Although The Hardy Boyz ended up losing again, watching the legends back in action was definitely a treat for the fans. Only time will tell what the Hardy brothers plan to do next in AEW

