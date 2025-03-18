AEW announces huge change to masked tag team

AEW officially named a newly formed team of two masked stars. Tony Khan recently put together two high-flyers. Hologram and Komander have been a mainstay on Collision for the past few weeks. The duo was initially called The Lucha Stars, but criticism from the audience and experts led to a renaming of the duo.

The reigning ROH World Television Champion and 26-year-old star have been feuding with La Faccion Ingobernable's Dralistico and The Beast Mortos for quite some time. Both stars have individually gone to war against the LFI multiple times. Hologram and Komander have teamed up in just one match so far, which took place at Revolution Zero Hour. It appears that AEW will be pairing them up for a while.

In the upcoming edition of Slam Dunk Sunday Collision, Hologram and Komander will face LFI's The Beast Mortos and Dralistico. Ahead of this blockbuster tag team match, the company has officially renamed the pair. Moving forward, the duo will be known as 'Los Titanes del Aire.'

Former AEW name José the Assistant criticized the name The Lucha Stars

Fans and veterans harshly criticized Tony Khan for naming the duo of Hologram and Komander 'The Lucha Stars.' Along with the fans, a former employee of the company also chimed in and despised the new name.

José the Assistant has been vocal about the Jacksonville-based promotion's drawbacks. He recently stated that the promotion's creative team gave them an 'uncreative name.'

"What a f*****g uncreative name," he wrote.

However, after AEW successfully changed the name of the tag team, he seemed content.

"We did it," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Los Titanes del Aire will emerge victorious in their second tag team match or if Dralistico and The Beast Mortos will secure a quick victory over the babyfaces.

