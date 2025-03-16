Former AEW star bashes Hologram & Komander's new alliance - "What a f**king uncreative name"

Hologram and Komander have joined forces in AEW, but the name of their tag team has drawn some criticism. Former AEW star Jose the Assistant has lashed out at the company for what he deems an "uncreative" name.

Jose García, aka Jose the Assistant, was a manager and mouthpiece in All Elite Wrestling from 2021 until he was released in April last year. He's since delivered mixed reviews of his time in the company, and he's seemingly never afraid to speak his mind on the subject of Tony Khan's promotion.

Hologram and Komander officially teamed up on Saturday night Collision to battle La Faccion Ingobernable. It seems the company has decided to call the duo "The Lucha Stars," which makes little sense to Jose, as well as a portion of fans online.

When Jose learned of the tag team's name, he took to X/Twitter to call it a "f**king uncreative name."

"What a f**king uncreative name," Jose wrote.

A fan agreed, claiming that the duo might as well be called the "wrestling team." Jose responded and asked the fan not to give AEW any ideas:

"Don’t give em ideas! 😂" he wrote.

Hologram is back in action after a four-month absence

Hologram's character and presentation were a pet project of Tony Khan, and the masked star became a hit on AEW Collision. However, he recently spent a few months on the shelf.

The luchador formerly known as Aramis had been lighting up Saturday nights with his innovative offense until WrestleDream 2024, when he suffered a minor injury. While he was out of action, his wife gave birth, which kept his focus at home.

He returned to the ring on February 22, and it seemed that he would resume his series of singles matches against the villains of the LFI. However, now that he's allied with Komander, it seems the two could dive into the tag team division together.

Hologram and Komander are two of the most agile and exciting stars in All Elite Wrestling. Whether the two go after tag team gold in the near future remains to be seen.

