Hologram reacts after surprising return on AEW Collision

The latest episode of AEW Collision was well-received by fans worldwide. Not only did it have captivating segments but also some memorable matches.

One of the biggest reasons for last week's Collision's success is the exploits of luchadors. Bandido locked horns with The Learning Tree's Bryan Keith in an exciting bout. However, one of the most talked-about moments of the show was the shocking return of the Hologram. The AEW star sustained an injury last October and was sidelined.

After making his unexpected return, Hologram saved Komander from the brutality of La Facción Ingobernable. A few hours ago, the luchador reacted to his return on X with an emoji.

Trending

"🙌🏼!"

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

Hologram and Kommander have now allied. Furthermore, it looks like this duo's rivalry with the aforementioned faction has just started. Hopefully, this feud will make for some must-see TV because Tony Khan is reportedly a huge fan of the masked wrestler.

Konnan showered AEW's Hologram with praise

Last year, on an edition of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, WCW veteran Konnan revealed that Hologram's name in the Mexican promotion, Lucha Libre AAA, was Aramis. Additionally, he stated that the luchador got better under his tutelage. The veteran also praised Hologram's skills.

"I thought the gimmick was a little cheesy. Let me pop on the particle and QR code and don't forget their older uncle barcode. Hologram is one of my boys from AAA that [sic] I helped cultivate; he wrestled by the name of Aramis. We had so much talent when he was there, that he was actually in the holding pattern. But this kid could definitely go,'' Konnan stated.

Tony Khan signed Hologram in February 2024. The Mexican luchador made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion on the July 20, 2024, edition of AEW Collision, defeating Gringo Loco in a singles match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback