BREAKING: Mysterious star shows up on AEW Collision; seemingly teases huge alliance

A mysterious star made his blockbuster return after months on the most recent episode of AEW Collision. The talent also hinted at a big alliance with a luchador upon his arrival.

Hologram finally made his return to AEW TV tonight after a cryptic vignette aired last week. In the video package, the 26-year-old star was seen having some kind of supernatural powers. The star's last match took place at the 2024 WrestleDream pay-per-view.

On the latest episode of Collision, Hologram came to the aid of Komander. He helped his fellow luchador take out Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos of Los Ingobernables. During the melee, the mysterious star posed with Komander, seemingly teasing an alliance. The duo ultimately forced LFI to retreat.

Hologram has been on a winning streak in AEW since his debut in July 2024. The upstart went on hiatus after his two out of three falls match against The Beast Mortos at WrestleDream 2024. Well, the Luchador is back, and it seems Tony Khan has some significant plans for him. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the former Aramis.

What do you think about Hologram and Komander's budding alliance? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

