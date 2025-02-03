"The Wyatts being supernatural is too unrealistic","He's going to WWE?" - Fans erupt after AEW drops a cryptic teaser for absent star

AEW recently dropped a cryptic teaser regarding a popular star's return. Fans on the internet reacted to it and even compared the vignette to a popular faction's presentation in WWE.

Hologram has been absent from AEW TV for the past few months. The 26-year-old star made his All Elite Wrestling debut in July 2024 and captured a series of wins on Collision, Dynamite, and a couple of pay-per-views. He last competed at WrestleDream 2024, where he defeated The Beast Mortos.

Amid his absence due to injury, AEW dropped a cryptic video teasing Hologram's return. On Collision last Saturday, a video package was aired where Hologram was seen using some kind of supernatural powers. The tease has garnered mixed reactions on social media.

Trending

You can view the video below.

Expand Tweet

A section of fans on X/Twitter compared Hologram's vignette to The Wyatt Sicks' presentation in WWE. Some even drew parallels between The Undertaker and the masked star's gimmicks.

Fans on X/Twitter react to Hologram's return teaser from Collision this past Saturday

Wrestling veteran on Hologram's presentation in AEW

Following Hologram's All Elite Wrestling debut last year, wrestling veteran Konnan expressed his thoughts on the company's presentation of the masked star. On his Keepin' It100 podcast, Konnan also recalled Hologram's run in AAA.

"I thought the gimmick was a little cheesy. (...) Hologram is one of my boys from AAA that I helped cultivate, he wrestled by the name of Aramis. We had so much talent when he was there, that he was actually in the holding pattern. But this kid could definitely go. With everybody that goes there, soon he will be just another guy."

Hologram might be buckling up for his TV return after the vignette aired on Collision. Fans will have to wait to see when the luchador will be back in action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback