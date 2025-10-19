AEW announces huge title match for Kazuchika Okada on Dynamite

Following the events of AEW WrestleDream 2025, a huge title match featuring Kazuchika Okada has been set for the upcoming Dynamite.The World Tag Team titles were on the line last night at WrestleDream in St. Louis, with champions Bandido and Brody King (collectively known as Brodido) defending against Unified champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family. Brodido managed to come out on top after Bandido pinned Okada for the win. However, the conclusion of that match has now paved the way for a major title showdown on the next episode of Dynamite, with Okada defending his Unified title against Bandido.The match, which is scheduled for this Wednesday, was confirmed by the promotion's official handle on X today.&quot;#AEWDynamite 8/7c, TBS + HBO Max Wednesday, 10/22! AEW Unified Championship @RainmakerXOkada vs @BandidoWrestler Okada will put his Unified Championship on the line against the man that pinned him at #WrestleDream, @RingOfHonor World Champion, Bandido, THIS WEDNESDAY!.&quot; Michael Oku on the first thing he did after learning he's facing AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada.Rev Pro's Michael Oku is a rising star in professional wrestling and has made sporadic appearances in All Elite Wrestling. Last month, the 32-year-old competed in one of his biggest matches yet against Kazuchika Okada on the Sep 11 edition of Collision. Recently, Oku, while speaking on The FiveMarks podcast, revealed that he goes to AEW star Mike Bailey for advice and did the same when he learned he was going one on one with Okada.&quot;Like when I found out I was wrestling Okada, I immediately, I literally ran straight to him. I didn’t go to anyone else. I went straight to him being like, hey, Help me. So having him as our resource of like, this is the things that will help and here’s why it makes sense to do this and he explains it as well. He does a good job explaining it. Yeah, that’s my guy right there.” [H/T Fightful]Time will tell when we will see Oku on All Elite Wrestling programming next.