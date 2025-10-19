  • home icon
AEW announces huge title match for Kazuchika Okada on Dynamite

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 19, 2025 14:05 GMT
Kazuchika Okada during his bout at AEW WrestleDream 2025 [Image via AEW
Kazuchika Okada during his bout at AEW WrestleDream 2025 [Image via AEW's YouTube]

Following the events of AEW WrestleDream 2025, a huge title match featuring Kazuchika Okada has been set for the upcoming Dynamite.

The World Tag Team titles were on the line last night at WrestleDream in St. Louis, with champions Bandido and Brody King (collectively known as Brodido) defending against Unified champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family. Brodido managed to come out on top after Bandido pinned Okada for the win. However, the conclusion of that match has now paved the way for a major title showdown on the next episode of Dynamite, with Okada defending his Unified title against Bandido.

The match, which is scheduled for this Wednesday, was confirmed by the promotion's official handle on X today.

"#AEWDynamite 8/7c, TBS + HBO Max Wednesday, 10/22! AEW Unified Championship @RainmakerXOkada vs @BandidoWrestler Okada will put his Unified Championship on the line against the man that pinned him at #WrestleDream, @RingOfHonor World Champion, Bandido, THIS WEDNESDAY!."

Michael Oku on the first thing he did after learning he's facing AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Rev Pro's Michael Oku is a rising star in professional wrestling and has made sporadic appearances in All Elite Wrestling. Last month, the 32-year-old competed in one of his biggest matches yet against Kazuchika Okada on the Sep 11 edition of Collision. Recently, Oku, while speaking on The FiveMarks podcast, revealed that he goes to AEW star Mike Bailey for advice and did the same when he learned he was going one on one with Okada.

"Like when I found out I was wrestling Okada, I immediately, I literally ran straight to him. I didn’t go to anyone else. I went straight to him being like, hey, Help me. So having him as our resource of like, this is the things that will help and here’s why it makes sense to do this and he explains it as well. He does a good job explaining it. Yeah, that’s my guy right there.” [H/T Fightful]

Time will tell when we will see Oku on All Elite Wrestling programming next.

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

