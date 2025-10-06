Major name reveals first thing he did when he found out he was facing Kazuchika Okada

A major name recently wrestled Kazuchika Okada. He revealed what he did when he found out about the match.

Ad

Michael Oku has been a rising star in the British wrestling scene. He has been a regular feature on RevPro Wrestling and has also competed for AEW and ROH. He has faced some of the top stars in the industry, like Will Ospreay. He recently competed in one of the biggest matches of his career on the 11th September episode of Collision when he faced Kazuchika Okada.

Speaking on a recent episode of TheFiveMarks podcast, Michael Oku revealed that he always goes to AEW star Speedball Mike Bailey for feedback and advice. He also noted that he ran to Bailey when he first learned that he was booked to face Okada on Collision.

Ad

Trending

"Like when I found out I was wrestling Okada, I immediately, I literally ran straight to him. I didn’t go to anyone else. I went straight to him being like, hey, Help me. So having him as our resource of like, this is the things that will help and here’s why it makes sense to do this and he explains it as well. He does a good job explaining it. Yeah, that’s my guy right there.” [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Bryan Danielson revealed he had the hardest match of his career against Kazuchika Okada

Since arriving in AEW, Bryan Danielson has had some amazing matches against some of the top names in the company. One of those matches took place at Forbidden Door 2023 when he faced Kazuchika Okada. However, this match didn't go the way the American Dragon had planned.

Ad

During an interview with The Sun Sport, Bryan Danielson revealed that he broke his arm during the match and still had 10 minutes to go. Due to the excruciating pain he was in, the American Dragon called this the hardest match of his career.

"Forbidden Door 2023, I wrestled Kazuchika Okada in the main event of that show and I broke my arm, and we had 10 minutes left to go. Yeah, just gutting it out through. I knew something was wrong. I obviously didn’t know it was broken. I thought it was broken, and I told the referee, I said, ‘I think my arm’s broken.’ He goes, ‘do you want to keep going?’ I said, ‘yeah,’ and the yeah was more of a yeah, question mark. So yeah, that was probably the one that was the hardest to get through. I think one of the beautiful things about wrestling is that it’s unlike anything else when you’re out there actually wrestling and it hurts."

It will be interesting to see if Michael Oku will start to make more appearances in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?