"I broke my arm"- 9-time WWE champion reveals which was the hardest match of his career

A former WWE champion has finally opened up about his career, revealing his hardest match.

Bryan Danielson has had an illustrious professional wrestling career. He has competed against some of the top stars in the industry as well as for some of the top promotions. At Forbidden Door 2023, fans got to witness a dream match between Kazuchika Okada and Danielson. The two men delivered a stellar match. However, during the bout, The American Dragon broke his arm, but he managed to finish the contest.

During a recent interview with The Sun Sport, the former WWE star revealed that the hardest match of his career was against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2023, since he had broken his arm with 10 minutes to go in the bout.

"Forbidden Door 2023, I wrestled Kazuchika Okada in the main event of that show and I broke my arm, and we had 10 minutes left to go. Yeah, just gutting it out through. I knew something was wrong. I obviously didn’t know it was broken. I thought it was broken, and I told the referee, I said, ‘I think my arm’s broken.’ He goes, ‘do you want to keep going?’ I said, ‘yeah,’ and the yeah was more of a yeah, question mark. So yeah, that was probably the one that was the hardest to get through. I think one of the beautiful things about wrestling is that it’s unlike anything else when you’re out there actually wrestling and it hurts."

The former nine-time WWE champion further continued to say that he learned to lean into such discomfort over the years, which has helped him move through it and make better decisions.

"We spend so much of our lives trying to avoid discomfort and I’ve really worked in the last 10 years not to try to avoid discomfort. I found that trying to avoid discomfort has led to many of the mistakes in my life, and so even when I’m wrestling, leaning into this discomfort and acknowledging what it is, and then you have the ability to move through it and make better decisions.” [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson confirmed that he's not returning to the ring

After Bryan Danielson lost his AEW World Title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024, there was a lot of speculation about his future in the industry, as he retired from full-time competition. Since then, Danielson has not competed, as he was healing from multiple injuries.

When Danielson returned at All In: Texas to help Hangman Page dethrone Mox, this fueled further speculation that perhaps The American Dragon was back again.

However, speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, the former WWE Champion confirmed that he's not returning to the ring.

"No, I’m not back," he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see whether Bryan Danielson will be able to keep himself away from the ring.

