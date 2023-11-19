AEW announces injury to massive star; pulled from Full Gear match

AEW has just made it official: one of its top stars has been pulled from Full Gear due to injury. This has affected the match card booked for tonight.

During the Full Gear: Zero Hour pre-show, MJF and Samoa Joe defended the ROH Tag Team titles against The Gunns. However, the Bullet Club Gold members ended up having the last laugh.

As the AEW World Champion was celebrating the successful title defense in the ring, his best friend Adam Cole was at ringside. The Gunns took this chance to pounce, and Cole could not do anything but watch due to being on crutches. Austin and Colten Gunn brutally attacked MJF's leg, and he had to be taken away via ambulance.

Moments later, it was announced that Jay White would be crowned the new AEW World Champion, as MJF could not defend his title in tonight's main event. Adam Cole then came out to say that he would be the man to defend the title on his best friend's behalf.

The AEW commentators have announced that this was made official by Tony Khan, and thus, the new main event for Full Gear will now be between Jay White and Adam Cole for the title.

With Cole still on crutches following surgery for his injured ankle, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

