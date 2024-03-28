AEW announces Jon Moxley’s temporary replacement amid hiatus

AEW made a massive announcement regarding Jon Moxley, which is about his temporary replacement in the Blackpool Combat Club as he is on hiatus.

Jon Moxley has been away from AEW television, and this was planned well in advance, but nothing was out of the ordinary, according to Fightful Select. Despite his absence, it is not all doom and gloom for the Blackpool Combat Club.

AEW has announced that former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Katsuyori Shibata will now be his replacement in the BCC. He will team up with Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson as they take on the Righteous and Lance Archer on AEW Collision this Saturday.

Shibata did not have a good outing on AEW Dynamite as he lost out to Will Ospreay in a hard-hitting match. After this, the two former NJPW stars took to the middle of the ring and bowed down to each other in what can be considered the ultimate form of respect in the world of wrestling.

The Blackpool Combat Club could do with the services of Shibata as they look to continue their momentum of being one of the best stables in the company.

