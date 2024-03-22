AEW is getting set to kick off a major tournament, but Jon Moxley is nowhere to be found. While many fans might be wondering where The Purveyor of Violence has been since the Revolution pay-per-view, a new report has shed some light on his current situation.

Moxley last wrestled alongside Blackpool Combat Club teammate Claudio Castagnoli in a tag team match against FTR at Revolution 2024. The BCC tandem won the match, but both have been conspicuously absent from television over the last few weeks.

According to Fightful Select, Jon Moxley was scheduled to take some time off from AEW TV after the pay-per-view. The report notes that he's set to compete for CMLL next week and will be in Japan shortly after. During this time, AEW is running a major tag team tournament that will culminate at the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21, so it's clear that neither Moxley nor Castagnoli will be involved.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta are all scheduled to appear at CMLL's show in Arena Mexico next Friday, March 29. The Blackpool Combat Club will take on Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, and Ultimo Guerrero.

Mistico sends an ominous message to Jon Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club

AEW's new partnership with CMLL has already borne fruit, as several of the Mexican promotion's top stars have appeared on All Elite television. AEW will be paying back the favor when The Blackpool Combat Club invades Arena Mexico next Friday.

The AEW stars are proving to be a major draw for the Mexican audience, as ticket sales for the show more than doubled within a few days of Jon Moxley and his cohorts being announced to appear. As of earlier this month, the 16,000+ seat Arena Mexico was nearly sold out.

Ahead of the eight-man match between the BCC and the stars of CMLL next Friday, Mistico sent a message to the All Elite stable:

"Angelico, today I demonstrated to you what I am made of and what the Mexican style of Lucha Libre is made of. Yuta, Moxley, Bryan, Claudio, and we’ll be waiting for you in Arena Mexico, so can find out what the real Mexican Lucha Libre is like and I’ll be waiting for you in my home in Mexico."

After the clash in Mexico, Moxley will head back to Japan for NJPW's Sakura Genesis on April 6, where he and his protege, rising star Shota Umino, will take on The House of Torture's Ren Narita and Jack Perry.

