AEW CEO Tony Khan announced the World Tag Team Title tournament after the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view, where Sting & Darby Allin successfully retained their gold against The Young Bucks. However, the duo relinquished the title as it was The Icon's retirement match.

The tournament to crown the new titleholders features top tag teams like FTR, The Young Bucks, Best Friends, The Undisputed Kingdom, and more. Many fans wonder why The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley) is missing from the tournament, and a recent report may have given us the answer.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the company never intended to put the duo in the tournament, which was alarming as both Castagnoli and Moxley were among the top names in All Elite Wrestling.

"I specifically asked why they [Castagnoli & Moxley] weren't in, and there was, like, no reason. They just didn't put them in because, whatever reason - they didn't put them in."

Expand Tweet

Eddie Kingston recently opened up about meeting Jon Moxley in AEW after 10 years

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley share a storied history in pro wrestling. They reunited in All Elite Wrestling after previously working together on the independent circuit.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, The Mad King revealed the details of his first meeting with Moxley in a decade.

“I was walking through the curtain and I saw Mox and Brodie, and this is the first time I saw Mox in ten years. We talked here and there, but not extensively because that's not our thing. We don't talk long over text. We don't even talk over the phone. We're not phone guys. But the first time I saw him, he was kind of like, ‘Oh, hey! What's up?’ Again, it's been 10 years. He doesn't know if I changed. I don't know what happened with him at WWE. I don't care. So, who knows? He looked a little bit scarred,'' said Kingston.

Jon Moxley has had a great career in All Elite Wrestling. Some believe he paved the way for talent to jump ship from WWE to AEW from WWE following his blockbuster signing in 2019.

Do you want to see Jon Moxley once again become AEW World Champion? Sound off using the discuss button.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Jon Moxley back in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion