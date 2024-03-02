Current champion recalls meeting Jon Moxley for the first time in 10 years: "He looked a little bit scarred"

Reigning AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston recently recalled meeting Jon Moxley for the first time in a decade.

Both Kingston and Jon Moxley have been wrestling for around two decades. Kingston made his AEW debut on the July 22, 2020, edition of Dynamite, while The Purveyor of Violence joined the Jacksonville-based company in May 2019.

During an interaction with Inside The Ropes, The Mad King discussed how he felt meeting Jon Moxley in AEW after ten years.

“I was walking through the curtain and I saw Mox and Brodie, and this is the first time I saw Mox in ten years. We talked here and there, but not extensively, because that's not our thing. We don't talk long over text. We don't even talk over the phone. We're not phone guys. But the first time I saw him, he was kind of like, ‘Oh, hey! What's up?’ Again, it's been 10 years. He doesn't know if I changed. I don't know what happened with him at WWE. I don't care. So who knows? He looked a little bit scarred,'' revealed Kingston.

He continued:

“But like I said, Brodie just came up to me and was like, just in my face, just telling me like, ‘This is not the Eddie Kingson I know. Get pumped up!’ He could tell I was a little bit nervous. He was like, ‘Who cares? Be yourself.’ And then he started pushing me, and I pushed him back hard, and he almost fell over. He said, ‘Okay, okay.’ And then, after the match, I walked back, and there was Mox and Brody shaking their heads, and then Mox realized I'm the same me that he met ten years ago, and he was like, ‘Oh, thank God!’” [13:00 - 14:13]

Check out Eddie Kingston's comments in the video below:

Jon Moxley will be in action at Revolution

A few weeks ago, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli threw an open challenge to the other tag teams, and FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) accepted their offer.

The two wrestling teams battled it out on the February 21 edition of Dynamite. However, the match ended in a Time Limit Draw.

Neither of the teams was happy about the result. Consequently, FTR challenged Mox and Castagnoli to a rematch at the Revolution 2024. The Blackpool Combat Club accepted the challenge, and the match was made official.

