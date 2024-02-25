Jon Moxley’s AEW Revolution match officially announced

Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club officially have a match for AEW Revolution happening in almost a week. This will be in a tag team match against FTR.

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro) have been continuing their pursuit of picking fights and taking names, as they have not held back from searching for competition at the highest level. After not being satisfied just yet, they called out any tag team that wanted a piece of them, and FTR obliged.

This then led to things getting heated between the two sides, and the peak of this rivalry was their match earlier this week on Dynamite. This ended up being a time-limit draw, and neither side was satisfied with the result. This led to a brawl breaking out between them.

FTR made the challenge, as they wanted a rematch at Revolution. Tonight on Collision, Jon Moxley and Claudio responded and accepted. This was immediately made official by AEW moments later.

It seems that by the pay-per-view, the BCC will be busy, as Bryan Danielson is set to challenge Eddie Kingston for the modern Triple-Crown Championship on March 3.

