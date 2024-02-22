Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) gets into backstage argument in AEW

Jon Moxley and the BCC have just gotten into another backstage argument, and this could set up a rematch with a former WWE tag team at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution. The tag team in question would be FTR (fka The Revival).

Following their well-matched bout which ended in a time-limit draw, it seems that both the Blackpool Combat Club and FTR are not satisfied with the result, and wished to settle this for good.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood were mere seconds away from potentially winning the match, as they had Claudio Castagnoli set up for their Shatter Machine move. This was enough reason for the duo to be frustrated with the finish.

They then appeared in a backstage interview with Alex Marvez, where they dropped hints at a rematch at Revolution. All four men have still not been booked for the pay-per-view. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli then appeared, and this started another round of verbal hostilities between the two teams. It seems the bad blood between the four men has not diminished in any way.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if this is made official and whether this ends up being a normal tag team match, or one with a major stipulation. Knowing Jon Moxley and the BCC, this could very well end up being another hardcore match.

What kind of match would you want to see from these two tag teams? Let us know in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE