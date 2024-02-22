Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) involved in a brawl; AEW security forced to intervene

Jon Moxley was involved in an all out brawl along with Claudio Castagnoli after their match against FTR on AEW Dynamite. The brawl took place after the match ended in a draw.

FTR were about to hit the Shatter Machine when the bell rang, indicating the teams had run out of time, deeming the match a time-limit draw. An irate Moxley, however, did not stop and attacked Cash Wheeler, while Castagnoli went after Dax Harwood. The referee was not able to control them, and out came security and locker room personnel.

Alongside security, Christopher Daniels was also seen trying to calm down Jon Moxley and co. However, that did not stop them as Claudio Castagnoli locked in the sleeper hold on Dax Harwood near the turnbuckle from the outside. Even as all this was happening, Moxley was seen with blood dripping down his forehead after he was busted open in the bout.

This sets up the story between the two teams perfectly as some tension was already brewing between them for the past two weeks. Disco Inferno also opined that Moxley had buried FTR last week, but after this week’s action, it will be interesting to see what happens next between the two teams.

Do you think the FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club feud will end soon? Tell us in the comments section below.

