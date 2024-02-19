Disco Inferno claims Jon Moxley buried top AEW stars

WCW veteran Disco Inferno had some strong words regarding how Jon Moxley dealt with two top AEW stars last week on Dynamite. The two stars in question are Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR.

Harwood took on Moxley in a match after FTR and the Blackpool Combat Club had a brawl the previous week. While the match was good, and the BCC member came out on top, Disco said on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast that Moxley essentially buried Dax and Cash after the match.

“So this was actually good heat but they went 18 minutes, he choked the guy out and they beat the babyfaces down. These poor babyfaces need to get a big comeback next week because this was a burial of Dax and Wheeler.” [3:05 - 3:16]

Previously, in the same episode, the former WCW star stated that ending the match with a rear naked choke and not releasing it made the result seem a bit over the top.

“This angle started with them having a stare down and punching each other. So Harwood and him go at for 18 minutes and after the match, Moxley didn't release the rear naked choke. This is so stupid, okay? If you're gonna like to do the MMA fusion and you are going to use a choke for the finish, a choke out and you want to mimic MMA. You choke the guy out, the referee raises the arm. If the guy is keeping the choke hold on and this is like real MMA, the referee needs to sell a lot more urgency because if we are trying to sell this as real as MMA, you could kill the guy, if you don't release the choke." [1:30 - 2:10]

Claudio Castagnoli praises Jon Moxley

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli praised his Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley. The Swiss Superman compared Mox to legendary actor John Wayne and said that he does what he wants.

Castagnoli was speaking to Adrian Hernandez when he said:

“Here’s the beauty about Jon Moxley. Mox is gonna do what Mox is gonna do, and that’s him, and that’s awesome. That’s what makes him so special. He is so, he’s like John Wayne. He’s like James Dean. He’s just that cool guy. He’s just cool. No matter what he does, he can just come in and wear whatever and you’re just like, ‘Yeah, that guy’s cool.’”

With praise like that, it is no surprise that they are such good teammates.

