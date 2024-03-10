Blackpool Combat Club receive a daunting message from former WWE star: "We'll be waiting for you"

Blackpool Combat Club just received a scary message from a former WWE star.

Mistico is one of the most popular lucha libre wrestlers on the planet. He is tremendously popular in Mexico where he wrestles under the CMLL banner. His popularity got him a contract at WWE.

However, he was unable to replicate the same success he had in Mexico and was released after a forgettable run in the company. Following his departure from the Stamford-based promotion, he went back to wrestling on the Indies where he continues to make a name for himself.

In recent weeks, Mistico has shown up on AEW television and also competed this week on Collision against Angelico where he picked up a win. Following the win, he sent a daunting message to Blackpool Combat Club who have had problems with some of the CMLL wrestlers in recent weeks.

“Angelico, today I demonstrated to you what I am made of and what the Mexican style of Lucha Libre is made of. Yuta, Moxley, Bryan, Claudio, and we’ll be waiting for you in Arena Mexico, so can find out what the real Mexican Lucha Libre is like and I’ll be waiting for you in my home in Mexico.”

Check out his video here:

Expand Tweet

Serpentico also fired shots at Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club's aggressive mentality is rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. This is what led to their feud with the CMLL wrestlers and also FTR. Their antics in the ring haven't helped their cause either.

After Claudio Catganoli defeated Rugido via a low blow, Serpentico took to social media to call out the group.

"BCC are a buncha b**l kickers. Pass it on. #AEWRampage," wrote Serpentico.

Check out his tweet here.

It will be interesting to see if BCC will take Mistico up on his offer to face him in Mexico.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Do you think BCC is the most dangerous faction in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion