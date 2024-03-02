AEW star seemingly takes a shot at Blackpool Combat Club, calls them "buncha b**l kickers"

An AEW star has seemingly taken a major shot at the Blackpool Combat Club on social media. The talent in question is Serpentico.

Since its formation in 2022, the Blackpool Combat Club has emerged as one of the most dominant stables in the Jacksonville-based promotion. BCC is currently fighting wars on several fronts, taking on talent from the CMLL roster while also being embroiled in an intense feud with former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson are known to frequently employ heel tactics during and after their matchups. Recently, The American Dragon delivered a low-blow to Japanese legend Jun Akiyama in an effort to rile up his Revolution 2024 opponent, Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston.

On the March 1, 2023 episode of Rampage, Castagnoli defeated Rugido. The Swiss Superman tricked the CMLL star and laid him out with a low-blow after the match. Taking to X, Serpentico sent a bold message to members of the BCC in light of their recent actions.

"BCC are a buncha b**l kickers. Pass it on. #AEWRampage," wrote Serpentico.

Check out the tweet here.

AEW's Bryan Danielson wants Daniel Garcia to join the Blackpool Combat Club

Daniel Garcia is one of AEW's fastest rising stars. The Red Death has picked up a lot of momentum in recent weeks, and is poised to challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Title at Revolution 2024. Ahead of the pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson revealed that he wanted Garcia to join the Blackpool Combat Club.

Garcia had almost joined the BCC during the faction's 2022 rivalry with Jericho Appreciation Society. The former ROH Pure Champion, despite considering Danielson his hero, had opted to stay with Chris Jericho's stable. Garcia had even scored a rare submission victory over the former WWE Champion in course of the feud.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show, Bryan Danielson revealed that if he had to add another wrestler to the ranks of the Blackpool Combat Club, he would pick Garcia.

"I really like the BCC as it is right now. But if I had to pick one person to add, I think it would be Daniel Garcia (…) I like his style."

It remains to be seen whether Garcia will eventually join forces with Danielson and the BCC in the future.

Which wrestlers do you want in the BCC besides the founding members? Let us know in the comments section!

