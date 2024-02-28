Bryan Danielson wants 25-year-old star to join the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

Bryan Danielson recently expressed his desire to see an up-and-coming star in AEW's Blackpool Combat.

Daniel Garcia is among the fastest-rising young talents in AEW. Since his early days in the company, Garcia has proven that he can go toe-to-toe with the very best in the industry. In fact, the 25-year-old holds a win over Bryan Danielson via submission.

Garcia has grown a lot as a performer, honing his in-ring skills. Besides being a technically sound wrestler, The Red Death has shown ruthlessness in his style, which has seemingly helped him to catch Danieslon's attention.

On the Nikki & Brie Show, Danielson said if he could include another wrestler in the BCC, he would add Daniel Garcia to the faction's ranks.

"I really like the BCC as it is right now. But if I had to pick one person to add, I think it would be Daniel Garcia (…) I like his style."

Jeff Jarrett on why TNA didn't sign Bryan Danielson in 2009

Bryan Danielson had already made a name for himself on the indies before joining WWE. After his ROH tenure ended in 2009, he joined World Wrestling Entertainment for the first season of NXT. Over the years, many people have wondered why TNA never signed The American Dragon.

During a recent episode of his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett said TNA didn't sign Danielson to a deal in 2009 because he was already contracted to ROH.

“He was under contract to those guys [ROH], and I believe when he came up for renewal (...) I’ve made my comments on Bryan through the years, he’s, if not the current best [wrestler in the world]. He’s certainly always been one of the best storytellers. Yeah, he can do all the different moves and all that. But since this is 2009, the roster we just talked about was jam-full. And he was under contract. I think it was good for Dave [Meltzer] to write, 'Hey, he’s wrestler of the year, but TNA’s never thought about it.' Well, he’s under contract, do.” [H/T - PWMania]

It would've been interesting to see how Danielson would've fared against the stacked TNA roster in 2009.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Garcia possibly joining Blackpool Combat Club? Sound off in the comments section below.