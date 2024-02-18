Jeff Jarrett reveals the real reason TNA did not sign Bryan Danielson in 2009

AEW star Bryan Danielson is one of the top names in all of professional wrestling today. However, he has never competed for the TNA/IMPACT Wrestling promotion. The co-founder of TNA, Jeff Jarrett has revealed the reason why The American Dragon never made his way to the promotion.

Bryan Danielson is currently signed to AEW and is supposedly in his final run as a full-time competitor for the company. Danielson is set to become a part-timer soon which likely means that the WWE Universe may never see him make his return to the WWE.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett praised Danielson and revealed the reason TNA didn't sign him to a contract in 2009.

“He was under contract to those guys [ROH], and I believe when he came up for renewal... I’ve made my comments on Bryan through the years, he’s, if not the current best [wrestler in the world]. He’s certainly always been one of the best storytellers. Yeah, he can do all the different moves and all that. But since this is 2009, the roster we just talked about was jam-full. And he was under contract, I think it was good for Dave [Meltzer] to write, 'Hey, he’s wrestler of the year, but TNA’s ever thought about it.' Well, he’s under contract, do.” [H/T - PWMania]

Nigel McGuinness recently addressed the possibility of wrestling Bryan Danielson

AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness was recently asked about his iconic battles against Bryan Danielson in Ring of Honor.

Speaking on The Mark Hoke Show, Nigel McGuinness spoke about the possibility of stepping in the ring with Bryan Danielson one more time.

"Not a chance. He’s afraid of me. No chance he’d ever get in the ring with me. He knows he’s got nothing to gain from that. He’s got his long list of cherry-picked opponents that he wants for his odyssey so he can go back to his little humble abode in Seattle and dig his clams out of the beach every weekend, so I don’t think he has any interest in that," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

McGuinness further added:

"That’s all well and good. It’s probably better for him. I enjoy making fun of him and belittling him. Obviously, the truth is, he’s an incredible wrestler, one of the best that I ever faced. But that can’t take away from the vitriol and legit jealous of and sort of resentment that I have towards someone, their career was at the same sort of level as me, and then our stars certainly went in different directions," he said.

The American Dragon is currently in his final run as a full-time performer. Danielson has also slowly transitioned into a backstage role in AEW where he helps Tony Khan in the creative team. It will be interesting to see if Danielson ever holds a title in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

