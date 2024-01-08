Bryan Danielson contacted former WWE name to join AEW

A former WWE name recently has opened up about Bryan Danielson calling him up to potentially join hands with AEW. The person in question is Jimmy Jacobs, who's currently employed by Tony Khan's promotion in a backstage capacity.

After working for several years on the independent circuit, Jacobs joined WWE in 2015 as a creative writer. However, his tenure was short-lived, as he was let go just a couple of later in 2017. Jimmy Jacobs later signed with IMPACT Wrestling and worked for the company until 2023, when AEW came knocking on his doors.

Appearing on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Jacobs spoke about how he was creatively burnt out in IMPACT Wrestling and didn't have much more to contribute. He added that around the same time, Bryan Danielson called up him for a potential role in All Elite Wrestling, with things soon falling in place.

"It felt like I didn't have any answers to get IMPACT to where it could go. Like, I did what I could do for the company, and about the same time, Bryan Danielson called me up about coming to AEW, and I was like, well, this is how it works. It's how reality works," said Jacobs. [From 35:19 to 35:44]

Bill Apter on Bryan Danielson's role in CM Punk's AEW firing

On an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter spoke about the rumors of Bryan Danielson taking a call on CM Punk being fired from AEW. Apter mentioned that though Danielson may have acted as the representative of the locker room, Tony Khan should have made the final call.

"I think that Bryan Danielson may have been a spokesman for the locker room, not just for himself, but a spokesman at the locker room. He may have gotten together and just said to the guys 'What do you think we should do here?' It might have been a majority vote. However, the final word should have come from Tony Khan," said Apter.

Punk has since then joined WWE, while Bryan Danielson remains one of the most respected performers in Tony Khan's promotion, both on and off-screen.

