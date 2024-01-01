Hall of Famer addresses Bryan Danielson’s role in CM Punk’s AEW firing (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer Bill Apter recently talked about Bryan Danielson's role on the disciplinary committee and why he thought a member of the AEW locker room was given such a crucial role.

A few months after CM Punk's release from AEW, it was revealed that the American Dragon was a part of the discipline committee that decided to release him. This was following the physical altercation that took place at All In between Punk and Jack Perry.

During the recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter explained how he understood that Bryan Danielson was there as the representative of the locker room. Despite this, he believed that All Elite President Tony Khan should have made the final decision.

"I think that Bryan Danielson may have been a spokesman for the locker room, not just for himself, but a spokesman at the locker room. He may have gotten together and just said to the guys 'What do you think we should do here?' It might have been a majority vote. However, the final word should have come from Tony Khan," said Apter.

He put himself in Khan's shoes and said that the promotion's President should have put his foot down regarding the situation.

Apter said Khan could have decided to value CM Punk and reprimand those who did not conform to his wishes. In the end, it was still he who was in charge.

"If I'm Tony Khan, I'm saying 'Well this guy's still, and we've wrote out money a lot, this guy's still money and still box office. If you don't like that he's here, then you guys can leave because he's my golden goose so to say.' Tony Khan's got to have the final word on that. So my answer to your question was if it was a decision with Bryan Danielson as the spokesman, and he wrote it to Tony Khan, and it was Tony Khan whether Punk stayed or went." [2:10-3:20]

Tony Khan recently said AEW is the safest place in professional wrestling

Following several issues regarding All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan was asked about safety within the promotion during the media scrum after Worlds End.

He claimed that it was a safe environment, and he had protocols that protected every single person within the company. He also claimed they had the safest promotion in several areas in comparison to others.

"It's a great question, Kevin, and I think it applies to everybody in our company, women and men, and it's something we're very serious about, and we've had a policy in place, and certainly, I think any time there is anything like that, we would make sure we do everything to prevent it. AEW has the best safety record, I believe, of any pro wrestling company in the world. I believe we have the most safe environment. I think we have the best safety record of any pro wrestling company, and I would hold the record of AEW on safety against any wrestling company in the world. I think AEW is the safest place for pro wrestling."

In the end, these statements should be backed up with significant data and evidence, as the promotion has been painted in bad lighting following some recent allegations of women's safety.

