"Not a chance" - Former WWE star says he will never wrestle Bryan Danielson again

As a top star for AEW and WWE, Bryan Danielson has had his fair share of dream match opponents and all-time classics. However, one veteran star has an interesting take on their in-ring future together.

Nigel McGuinness currently works as a commentator for AEW Collision while also working at the announce table for ROH. However, before Nigel became a commentator for WWE and other companies, he was a World Champion known for his aggressive in-ring style against up-and-coming names like Claudio Castagnoli, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and many others.

Before WWE, Nigel and Danielson competed as teammates and rivals numerous times from March 2005 - September 2009 for ROH, Pro Wrestling NOAH, wXw, and AWF/WSW. Their first-ever match came on April 29, 2006, during Night 2 of ROH Weekend of Champions. Then-Pure Champion McGuinness defeated then-World Champion Danielson via countout in a Title vs. Title match that went almost 30 minutes.

The rivalry included around 37 bouts, and 13 of them were singles contests. Of those 13 singles matches, Danielson won 8, McGuinness won 3, and 2 were time limit draws. Following their WWE careers, there were some rematch rumors in 2023, but now McGuinness says there will never be another bout between the two, and he has an interesting take on why.

Speaking on The Mark Hoke Show, the 48-year-old was asked about their rivalry, but he dismissed the idea and said he doesn't think Danielson would be down because of fear:

"Not a chance. He’s afraid of me. No chance he’d ever get in the ring with me. He knows he’s got nothing to gain from that. He’s got his long list of cherry-picked opponents that he wants for his odyssey so he can go back to his little humble abode in Seattle and dig his clams out of the beach every weekend, so I don’t think he has any interest in that," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

McGuinness added:

"That’s all well and good. It’s probably better for him. I enjoy making fun of him and belittling him. Obviously, the truth is, he’s an incredible wrestler, one of the best that I ever faced. But that can’t take away from the vitriol and legit jealous of and sort of resentment that I have towards someone, their career was at the same sort of level as me, and then our stars certainly went in different directions," he said.

The host said it would be great to see McGuinness wrestle again and make the match happen with Danielson. However, the formerly named Desmond Wolfe said you can never say never, but he would bet against the match happening.

Bryan Danielson has major praise for non-WWE wrestler

Bryan Danielson currently works full-time with AEW as a wrestler while also working behind the scenes with others on the roster, but he remains focused on his rivalry with top NJPW star Zack Sabre, Jr.

After winning at AEW WrestleDream last October, Danielson lost his rubber match with ZSJ at NJPW The New Beginning In Osaka on Sunday. Following the match, Danielson challenged ZSJ to a 2 of 3 Falls match to be held on neutral ground. He also praised the TMDK member:

"The best technical wrestler in the world, it's not me anymore. It's Zack Sabre Jr. I hope the Japanese fans appreciate every time they get to see him. Because that kid.. no, no, no, scratch that, he's not a kid anymore.. That man, is special. And I felt how special he was in the ring tonight.. Just to think, of all the people I've spent time in the ring with, [it's] Zack Sabre Jr. is the best technical wrestler I've ever been in the ring with," he said. [From 01:00 to 01:36]

Sunday's match in Osaka was actually the third career singles match between Danielson and Sabre, as their first-ever took place in 2009, not at WrestleDream last year.

ZSJ defeated Danielson via pinfall on March 7, 2009, during Day 2 of wXw's 16 Carat Gold event, and then Danielson won by pin at AEW WrestleDream. Zack led his 8-man team to victory at New Year Dash on January 5 and ZSwonin via pinfall on Sunday.

