"That man is special" - Bryan Danielson unexpectedly confesses he is no longer the best technical wrestler in the world

Top AEW star Bryan Danielson recently shared his opinions regarding one of his rivals, unexpectedly admitting that he has been replaced as the best technical wrestler in the world.

The American Dragon is widely hailed as one of the most complete competitors to have ever graced the squared circle. Zack Sabre Jr. has consistently emerged as one of the few names whose in-ring repertoire and skills credibly equal Danielson's. The two men met in a showdown at AEW WrestleDream in October 2023 to decide who is the better technical grappler. The former WWE Champion pinned Sabre Jr. to win the match.

The Mighty Don't Kneel member took on Bryan Danielson in a rematch on February 11, 2024, at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka, Japan. Sabre Jr. managed to pin the 42-year-old with a roll-up for the victory. The two men are currently tied one-to-one in singles competition.

In a backstage interview after the match, Danielson lavished praise on the former NJPW World Television Champion, calling him a special talent:

"The best technical wrestler in the world, it's not me anymore. It's Zack Sabre Jr. I hope the Japanese fans appreciate every time they get to see him. Because that kid.. no, no, no, scratch that, he's not a kid anymore.. That man, is special. And I felt how special he was in the ring tonight.. Just to think, of all the people I've spent time in the ring with, [it's] Zack Sabre Jr. is the best technical wrestler I've ever been in the ring with." [From 01:00 to 01:36]

Bryan Danielson will face Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution 2024

Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston are bitter rivals in AEW. The two men have clashed at various points in the Jacksonville-based promotion, most recently at the inaugural Continental Classic.

The Mad King suffered a loss to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion early in the tournament but defeated Danielson in a rematch at the Blue League semi-final on the December 23, 2023 edition of Dynamite.

Kingston would go on to beat the Washington native's BCC stablemate Jon Moxley in the finals at the Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view to become the inaugural AEW Continental Crown Champion. The former LAX member's victory did not impress Danielson, however, who has been vocally and blatantly disrespectful to The Mad King on AEW television in recent weeks.

In a backstage interview on the February 10, 2024, episode of Collision, The Mad King issued a challenge to Bryan Danielson to face him for the Continental Crown Titles at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. He further mentioned a stipulation that will force the ROH Hall of Famer to shake his hand if Kingston retains his championships.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the outcome of Kingston's encounter with Danielson on March 3.

