Bryan Danielson's opponent for AEW Revolution 2024 revealed

AEW Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston challenged Bryan Danielson to a match at Revolution pay-per-view. Not only did he lay down a challenge, but he also included a stipulation.

Bryan Danielson and Kingston have been at each other’s throats ever since their match in the Blue League Final in December. There was also a moment a few weeks back when The American Dragon totally ignored Kingston, and that sent the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion into a fit.

That will be laid to rest once and for all as Eddie Kingston has issued a challenge and said that when he beats Bryan Danielson again, he wants him to shake his hand. That is despite the fact that he does not respect him and clearly has a lot of animosity too.

A match between the two will no doubt blow the roof off the place, as the two men are great technical wrestlers. It is also great to see Kingston receive the push he is currently getting from Tony Khan, and some would say that it is long overdue.

It remains to be seen how the next few weeks will pan out between the two hard hitters. It will definitely make for great viewing for the fans.

