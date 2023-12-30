AEW announces last-minute addition to Worlds End card; two close friends agree to a big match

Worlds End is set to be AEW's final Pay-Per-View for the year, and the match card has some highly anticipated bouts, including one that can see a championship change and belt drop. Tony Khan is still finalizing the card with last-minute additions, and we cannot rule out surprises or disappointments.

On the December 29th episode of Rampage, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander agreed to a match at Worlds End. This came after Stokely Hathaway once again fueled rumors about their equation after the Street Fight with Mercedes Martinez and Diamante on the December 16th episode of Collision.

It remains to be seen if the two will continue to be friends after the bout. The official account of the Jacksonville-based company posted the promo that led to it all.

"Can Willow Nightingale put all of Stokely Hathaway's accusations of her and Kris Statlander to rest at #AEWWorldsEnd? Watch #AEWRampage #NewYearsSmash on TNT!" the post read.

AEW's Women's roster needs a big boost

The Jacksonville-based company has a commendable roster when it comes to the women's department, but they still need that big bang to make people stand up and take notice. This year, AEW lost Jade Cargill, who was arguably the biggest name on their female roster. Furthermore, when Ronda Rousey made an appearance on ROH, it was rumored that she'd sign up with AEW, but that was not to be.

The current feud between Willow and Statlander can lead to a conflict with high stakes, but that's something for the future. It's pretty clear that the match came about on account of an instigation, so it remains to be seen who profits and who loses from the very existence of this match.

