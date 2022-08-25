AEW announces legendary IMPACT Wrestling tag team's debut at All Out; will team up with Jay Lethal in a trios match 

FTR and Wardlow will be facing a surprising trio at All Out pay-per-view, according to Sonjay Dutt's announcement on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The latest episode of the Wednesday Night Show saw Dax Harwood take on Jay Lethal in a singles match. The pair looked to be on equal footing with a lot of back-and-forths. However, Lethal eventually reversed a move by Dax into a pinfall, leading to his victory.

Jay Lethal steals the win in the last second of that exchange!

Post-match, Sonjay Dutt made a surprising announcement. He reminded Dax Harwood that although Dutt's team had accepted the challenge for a trios match at All Out, the exact members taking part were never specified.

Sonjay further revealed the surprise opponents to be the legendary IMPACT wrestling team, Motor City Machine Guns. The team has already been ROH and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, alongside holding many other titles.

Considering the caliber of both the teams, it will be interesting to see who will prevail at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Who do you think will win at the pay-per-view next month? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Angana Roy