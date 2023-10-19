AEW announces massive return of former WWE Champion next week

Tonight on Dynamite, it was announced that for next week's episode, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam would be on the show again to compete in a tag team contest alongside FTW Champion Hook.

Competing in AEW may be looking like a monthly affair for RVD, as this would be his second match in two months. Last month, he and Hook took on former Jericho Appreciation Society members Angelo Parker and Matt Mennard, and they would come up with the victory.

While their opponents have not been announced, fans will still get to see the legendary WWE high-flyer team up with a second-generation star in Hook following their successful partnership last time around.

Coincidentally, RVD has gotten to share the ring with the FTW Champion's father Taz. They both got to work with one another during their time with ECW in the past.

Expand Tweet

With Hook having great momentum as of recently and Rob Van Dam looking to still be in absolutely great shape, it will be interesting to see if their opponents will be able to step up to them.

Who do you think would be the perfect tag team to pit against RVD and Hook? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches