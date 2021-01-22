AEW announces Sting's first match will take place at Revolution

"The Icon" Sting's first match for AEW has been officially announced.

When Sting debuted on AEW Dynamite on December 2 at the Winter is Coming special, fans immediately speculated if The Icon would actually have another match. While it was believed that he would eventually, we now have confirmation on when his first match since 2015 will take place.

At AEW Revolution on February 27, Sting will team up with TNT Champion Darby Allin to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz in a Street Fight. As of this writing, there is no other information on what type of "street fight" this will actually be.

How will AEW handle Sting's return at Revolution?

So now that we know Sting has a match scheduled with AEW, the new question is how it will be presented. A Street Fight can mean many things in professional wrestling. While there is no one right way to do things, AEW and Sting certainly have various options at their disposal.

This Street Fight could be a brawl in and around the ringside area with no count outs and disqualifications. This seems to be the most popular option wrestling companies have chosen for this match type in recent years, but AEW could be taking things in another direction.

AEW could also film the match cinematically to protect Sting and make sure he doesn't get hurt. The company has proven they can do the cinematic match types very well and might be the safest route for the company to take.

It could also be an actual street fight in Best Friends Parking Lot Brawl's vein against Santana and Ortiz. This might be the most dangerous option of the three because anything could happen in a match like that. We'll have to see what direction AEW chooses to take things in at Revolution.

