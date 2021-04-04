AEW announces ten matches for Dark: Elevation featuring Matt Hardy, Britt Baker, and more

The next episode of AEW Dark: Elevation promises to be a star-studded affair. All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for the upcoming show, with several top stars being booked for the stacked card.

Matt Hardy will return to in-ring action for a singles match against Alan "5" Angles of The Dark Order. "Hangman" Adam Page will also compete in singles competition against 14-year veteran Bill Collier.

One more match? Check this one out too. #AEWDarkElevation pic.twitter.com/cA0kprNM6M — Bill Collier (@BigBillCollier) April 2, 2021

Britt Baker will wrestle for the first time since the Unsanctioned Lights Out Match as AEW's resident dentist has been booked to take on Alex Gracia.

Lance Archer is another big name scheduled to appear on AEW Dark: Elevation. The Murderhawk Monster will take on the underrated Baron Black in a singles match.

In addition to the one-on-one matches, AEW has also confirmed a tag team match featuring the Sydal brothers against the newly-formed heel alliance of Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. The tag team contest is one of the two main events slated to happen on the show.

This Monday on #AEWDark: Elevation, @ScorpioSky & @OfficialEGO take on Matt & Mike Sydal in tag-team action!



Watch #AEWDarkElevation every Monday night on our YouTube channel at 7/6c - https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/s7P6ookwnG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2021

The other main event will see Max Caster go up against Colt Cabana. The Acclaimed member is on a six-match winning streak in singles action. Cabana has not featured in a singles match since his loss to Adam Page in October 2020.

AEW Dark regular Danny Limelight will face a big task as he is booked for a match with Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance.

Full match card for AEW Dark: Elevation Episode #4 (5th April 2021)

Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens) vs. Colt Cabana (w/ Evil Uno) of the Dark Order Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Matt and Mike Sydal Michael Nakazawa vs. Vary Morales Big Swole vs. Jazmin Allure Britt Baker (w/ Rebel) vs. Alex Gracia Matt Hardy vs. Alan "5" Angels of the Dark Order Hangman Page vs. Bill Collier Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs. Baron Black Ryo Mizunami vs. Tesha Price Danny Limelight vs. 10 of the Dark Order

Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, and Tony Schiavone will be in the commentary booth as always, and the episode will air on Monday, 7 PM eastern (Tuesday, 4:30 AM IST) on AEW's YouTube channel. Don't forget to tune into Sportskeeda Wrestling for all the results and highlights of the show.