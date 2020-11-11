It's been a long time since WWE has had any competition on the video game front. That has now changed as AEW has entered the gaming division for the first time, with three announcements coming from their AEW Games division.

All Elite Wrestling had a video Tuesday evening on their AEW Games YouTube channel, revealing the projects for the very first time. It opened with Kenny Omega taking the stage in his best Steve Jobs attire to announce AEW's console game.

At first, he teased the viewer with a fake trailer before unleashing the actual console game to the world. The game is coming to both current and next-gen consoles, and is being developed by Yuke's. The company that spent the better part of the last two decades working on the WWE video game franchise.

So to sum it all up...



✔️ a “no mercy” style console game w/@yukes_official

✔️ a GM simulator game

✔️ a new tee shirt

✔️ a mobile casino game



AEW Games: AEW reimagines gaming

The console footage that was revealed looks like a mix of realistic and arcade graphics. It could be best-described graphics-wise as a more toned-down version of WWE All-Stars.

The trailer began showing a back and forth between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. It later transitioned to a match between Omega and AEW Women's World Champion, Hikaru Shida.

This would be the first time in a decade that a pro-wrestling game has been released that allows inter-gender wrestling. A feature many fans were upset about losing when WWE forced THQ and Yukes to remove it from the SmackDown vs. RAW series after 2008.

There was no release date given so it will probably be a long while until we get this game in our hands. I think most fans are just happy we got the AEW announcement tonight and have something to look forward to.

Afterwards, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards showed up to reveal their first mobile title for AEW Games, AEW Elite General Manager. Wrestling fans now know that GM mode is back. The game looks like it could be a lot of fun, but no release date was given. With that said, it will still probably release before the console game.

Omega tried to wrap up the show after this, but is interrupted by Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. She revealed the official AEW Games T-Shirt that is now available for sale on AEWShop. It's a pretty basic shirt, but it will probably sell well.

Once again, Omega tried to end the presentation, but Cody Rhodes shows up to reveal another mobile game coming out this Winter, called AEW Casino: Double or Nothing. It looks like it will be your typical mobile casino game with AEW Games branding. Fine for what it is, but probably the least anticipated game of the three.

Finally, Omega gets to close the show by revealing that Hideyuki Iwashita, also known as "GETA", who was the director behind No Mercy, is helping to work on the game with Yuke's. Fans of the AKI engine should be absolutely ecstatic by this announcement for AEW Games.

It was a fun, light-hearted event and the future of AEW Games is very bright indeed. Hopefully, we get even more information soon. Stay tuned...