AEW appears to have filed new trademark for upcoming series

AEW's latest trademark filing has the internet ablaze, as some speculate that it could signal a new television and/or streaming series for the company.

As first reported by PWI, All Elite Wrestling filed a trademark for "All Elite Women" on Monday. The trademark will cover several uses, including toys, retail stores, and entertainment services.

According to the filing, the "Entertainment Services" umbrella includes: "the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming" and "Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network".

Below is each section of the full Trademark:

"Entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming; Entertainment services in the nature of professional athletes competing in wrestling; Fan clubs; Music production services; On-line journals, namely, blogs featuring sports and entertainment; Publishing of electronic publications; Television show production; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment in the nature of live performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing temporary use of non-downloadable video games; Entertainment, namely, a continuing wrestling show broadcast over television, satellite, audio, and video media; Providing entertainment news and information specifically in the field of sport and entertainment via a website; Providing online music, not downloadable; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing a website featuring non-downloadable publications in the nature of electronic books, magazines, newsletters, journals, periodicals, articles, brochures, and on-line journals in the field of sports and entertainment; Providing an Internet website portal in the field of entertainment, cultural and sporting events" (H/T Fightful)

"Retail store services featuring a wide variety of sports and entertainment merchandise; Advertising and promotional services; On-line retail store services featuring a wide variety of sports and entertainment merchandise; Organizing exhibitions for wrestling events; Promotional sponsorship of professional wrestling events"

"Dolls; Skateboards; Action figures and accessories therefor; Board games; Card games; Costume masks; Playing cards; Stuffed toy animals; Tabletop games; Video game machines; Video game machines for use with televisions; Bobblehead dolls; Cases for action figures; Hand-held units for playing electronic games; Toy action figures; Toy wrestling rings"

According to PWI, additional filings were made for the same trademark for "streaming services." Many believe that AEW could be working on a new program centered around their Women's Division; which has been a source of some of AEW's criticism.

At this time, there have been no additional details provided by AEW or company management on what "All Elite Women" is.

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa responded to criticizm of the company's Women's Divison

Since AEW's inception in 2019, the company has been scrutinized for how it books its female talent.

The company can proudly say they have several top-tier competitors under contract, including names like Britt Baker D.M.D, Jade Cargill, Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Thunder Rosa. However, the consensus for AEW's presentation of these talented women has been less than stellar at times.

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT about several topics. During the interview in late July, she expressed her thoughts on the criticism of the AEW Women's division and her title reign:

"I just know that people are never going to be satisfied with everything that you do, or anything that happens. Bottom line. I’m going to do my best with everything I’m given all the time and people will criticize that too – which is OK. People are going to talk and if they’re talking that means they’re watching. At the end of the day, that’s what we’re trying to do. (H/T Fightful).

Thunder Rosa currently sits with a 13-1 record in 2022 and is 117+ days into her reign as Women's Champion. Rosa defeated Britt Baker at AEW Dynamite's St. Patrick's Day Slam special, defeating the dentist in a steel cage to become champion.

She has since then defended her championship four times, defeating: Nyla Rose, Serena Deeb, Marina Shafir, and most recently Miyu Yamashita.

