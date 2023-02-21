AEW applies for a new yet potentially botched trademark

AEW recently applied for a new trademark to be filed. The issue is they appear to have made an error in spelling their new IP.

All Elite Wrestling has grown exponentially since its inception in 2019, running four weekly shows as well as multiple major events and TV specials throughout the course of the year. Previous trademark filings have reflected an intent to produce more as well, with an all-women's show being teased.

A new trademark application indicates that there may be something new on the horizon too. Filing on the 15th of February, the company applied for the trademark 'AEW COLLISON.'

Not only has the filing itself led to speculation that there may be a new show or brand on the horizon. But it has also been pointed out that the application has neglected the 'i' in 'collision.' Whether that was intentional or not is unknown.

The filing came with the following description:

"AEW COLLISON™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling." - Per USPTO

If there is a new program coming into the fold, it would be interesting to see when and where it comes into play.

AEW Dark Elevation, Dark, Dynamite, and Rampage currently air on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday each week, respectively.

AEW recently announced the launch of their live tour schedule

All Elite Wrestling officially announced the launch of a live events schedule earlier this month. Meaning for the first time in the company's history, there will be non-televised house shows on select weekends and markets.

The event series is called House Rules, and will presumably run similarly to WWE Live. In the official announcement, an entirely new experience to what is found on TV programming is promised.

Fans can expect other opportunities such as customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent, and in-show interactions that will be different from what's seen on TV.

