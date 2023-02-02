AEW officially announces house shows; launch date revealed

AEW has officially announced the launch of a live events schedule, starting this year.

Named House Rules, the live event series will take place on select weekends and in markets across the United States. It is the company's first foray into live touring since it was established in 2019.

The events will be non-televised, delivering an entirely new experience to Dynamite and Rampage on TBS and TNT on Wednesday and Friday nights, respectively.

The company's official press release notes that there will be customized merchandise, unique ways to engage with featured talent, and in-show interactions different from the TV shows.

Check out the press release below:

The first show will take place on Saturday, March 18th, in Troy, Ohio. The venue will be the Hobart Arena featuring hometown hero Jon Moxley as well as Claudio Castagnoli, Britt Baker, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy, all touted to appear.

Tickets for shows start at $20, excluding fees, and can be purchased at AEWTIX.com starting this Friday at 10 AM EST. Further show dates are set to be announced soon.

House shows have been commonplace in wrestling for decades, best illustrated by WWE's extensive touring schedule throughout the year. AEW will also make its first foray into international touring with a UK show announced for 2023.

Will you watch All Elite Wrestling live? Let us know in the comments section below.

