"Makes a lot of sense" - AEW President Tony Khan discusses possibly doing international events in the future

Tony Khan has confirmed plans for AEW and Ring of Honor to expand into international touring in the future.

Khan founded AEW in 2019 alongside the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes. The promotion has since served as the only major alternative to WWE in North America, as well as striking a cross-promotional deal with Eastern outfit New Japan Pro Wrestling to produce the Forbidden Door event earlier this year.

Despite the company making its Canadian debut in recent months, the promotion has yet to leave the continent like a number of its competitors, including WWE. Lumped in is AEW's sister promotion Ring of Honor, which was bought out by Tony Khan earlier this year.

When asked during the Ring of Honor media call earlier today whether or not he would consider bringing ROH to the international stage once again, Khan confirmed that it would be a good idea for both AEW and ROH to do so.

"Absolutely, I think ROH doing international events in the future makes a lot of sense too. Both companies have a great history. Although ROH has been around longer, AEW has probably expanded quicker, I think it's fair to say, and I think both companies would do well touring internationally," Tony Khan said.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



will officially make its UK debut in 2023 LONDON IS CALLING @AEW will officially make its UK debut in 2023 LONDON IS CALLING 🇬🇧 @AEW will officially make its UK debut in 2023 https://t.co/LXRBxuMB6s

While there is yet to be an international event announced for Ring of Honor since Khan's acquisition, at least UK fans can look forward to All Elite Wrestling's arrival in 2023, which was recently announced.

WWE's own UK show ran on the same weekend as AEW All Out this year

𝙏𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙦 || 𝘉𝘌𝘊𝘒𝘠 𝘚𝘡𝘕 🧡 @EraofLynch Raw on Monday

Nxt on Tuesday

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday

Smackdown on Friday

Clash at the Castle on Saturday

Nxt Worlds Collide and All out on Sunday ( not on the same time)

Raw after Clash at the Castle



This has wrestlemania weekend written all over it. Raw on MondayNxt on TuesdayAEW Dynamite on WednesdaySmackdown on FridayClash at the Castle on SaturdayNxt Worlds Collide and All out on Sunday ( not on the same time) Raw after Clash at the Castle This has wrestlemania weekend written all over it.

While their own journey to the UK is on its way, All Elite Wrestling found its All Out event competing for attention with WWE Clash at the Castle this year. WWE's biggest UK event in decades fell on the same weekend as All Out, which had until that point enjoyed a traditional and solitary slot during Labor Day weekend.

While the events did not run concurrently, with CATC on Saturday and All Out on Sunday, Tony Khan didn't see the timing as coincidental. WWE also ran its NXT Worlds Collide event hours prior to All Out.

Khan appeared defiant about the supposed counter-programming, insisting that he was not going to "sit back and take this f*cking sh*t."

Where in the world would you like All Elite Wrestling to tour? Let us know in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes